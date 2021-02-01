Chesterfield County Schools in-person learning delayed due to weather

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield County Public School alert came out at 7 p.m. Sunday alerting parents there will be no in-person or virtual learning Monday.
With road conditions as they are, the division said in an email blast to parents that leaders do not believe it is safe to bring in approximately 8,000 employees to teach from school. In Chesterfield, many secondary and neighborhood roads are in good shape.
But it’s not just that. This decision was also made in anticipation of power and internet outages overnight and Monday that would disrupt virtual learning environments.
A majority of Chesterfield’s almost 27,000 students are set to head back inside the classroom this week for in-person instruction as part of Project Restart. The school board made that decision in mid-January.
It affects elementary school students, as middle and high schoolers are still doing virtual instruction. Meanwhile, the school board will meet on Feb. 9 to make a decision about those still virtual with the ultimate goal of getting everyone inside the classroom in the spring.
FULL ALERT FROM CCPS:
Team Chesterfield staff members and families:
Update on what appears to be the 396th day of 2020 ... and, yes, Virginia, there are still snow days as needed, even in a virtual learning world!
After upwards of 5 inches of snow today in some parts of the county, Chesterfield County Public Schools will be closed Monday, Feb. 1 for all in-person and virtual learning. This decision was made due to current local road conditions and in anticipation of power and Internet outages tonight and tomorrow that would disrupt virtual learning environments.
Those employees who are on 12-month contracts should work remotely from home on Monday. Facilities staff members responsible for preparing schools for reopening should report on time on Monday. All other staff members should plan to start second-semester classes on Tuesday, conditions permitting.
No winter sports practices or competitions will occur on Monday. No out-of-season practices will occur, either. The virtual budget town hall for Bermuda and Dale district residents scheduled for Monday night will be rescheduled.
A special thanks to our staff who spent their day today in contact with local first responders and transportation officials, while monitoring road conditions throughout the county in person.
A couple of thoughts/reminders:
- Why no virtual on Monday? Many of our teachers are teaching virtually from their classrooms, meaning their materials are set up in their classrooms. With road conditions as they are, we do not believe it is safe to bring in approximately 8,000 employees to teach from school. Our partners are doing a wonderful job working on school parking lots, but there remains work to do.
- Will there ever be virtual snow days? Yes, as conditions warrant. For example, if we are able to anticipate that students would be out for a long period of time, we would prepare students and staff members in advance for virtual learning days.
- Why? The main roads are fine, aren’t they? While primary roads appear to be passable, many secondary and neighborhood roads are not. It is important to remember that our staff members travel those roads to get to school to care for our students; our buses travel those roads to get students to and from schools; and we have schools located in these neighborhoods (Bellwood and Evergreen elementary schools; Robious and Providence middle schools; Monacan and James River high schools are examples).
We appreciate everyone’s patience as we continue to navigate everything that is thrown our way. For tomorrow, at least, our students will enjoy a normal snow day.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.