Amtrak continues to operate on modified service due to winter weather

Amtrak continues to operate on modified service due to winter weather
FILE - In this Feb. 6, 2014 file photo, an Amtrak logo is seen on a train at 30th Street Station in Philadelphia. (Source: AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
By NBC12 Newsroom | January 31, 2021 at 10:44 PM EST - Updated February 1 at 4:23 PM

(WWBT) - Amtrak is continuing to operate on a modified service on Tuesday due to inclement weather.

The changes impact routes from Virginia through Boston.

Here are the following changes from Amtrak for Feb. 2:

  • Acela Service (Boston – New York - Washington, DC)
  • Northeast Regional Service (Boston – New York – Washington, DC - Virginia)
  • Keystone Service (Harrisburg – Philadelphia – New York)
  • Empire Service (New York – Albany)

For more information and to check service, click here.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.