Amtrak continues to operate on modified service due to winter weather

(WWBT) - Amtrak is continuing to operate on a modified service on Tuesday due to inclement weather.
The changes impact routes from Virginia through Boston.
Here are the following changes from Amtrak for Feb. 2:
- Acela Service (Boston – New York - Washington, DC)
- Northeast Regional Service (Boston – New York – Washington, DC - Virginia)
- Keystone Service (Harrisburg – Philadelphia – New York)
- Empire Service (New York – Albany)
For more information and to check service, click here.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.