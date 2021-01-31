VDOT crews begin salting operations, ask drivers to avoid travel if possible

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) started pre-treating roads ahead of the snow and has already begun its salting operation Sunday morning.
According to VDOT, some interstate routes in the district, including Interstate 85, Interstate 95 south and north of Richmond and Interstate 64 in Goochland are currently in moderate condition, meaning that snow or ice is covering major portions of the roadway. But those conditions could change rapidly.
Other interstate routes in the district are currently in minor condition, meaning that pavement is bare except for isolated spots of snow, ice or slush. Primary and secondary routes range from minor condition in the southern half of the district to moderate condition in the western, central, and northern counties.
VDOT crews finished brining operations Saturday. VDOT says they have more than 380,000 gallons of brine solution reserved for the 2021 Winter season.
Early this morning, crews initiated salting operations to increase pavement temperature and to prevent snow and ice from bonding to the pavement.
VDOT says there may also be a delay getting to roads impacted by the weather on Sunday due to COVID-19 related sanitation guidelines they must follow between shift changes.
The threat of Sunday’s storms have already cancelled a mass vaccination event scheduled for Sunday. Cat Long with the Richmond Henrico Health District said the event was targeted to senior citizens and has been rescheduled for Tuesday to avoid putting people in danger trying to get to the event.
Long adds that all 4,000 individuals who were pre-registered for the event are being individually notified of the change. For safety reasons, the location of the vaccination event Tuesday is not being disclosed. The RHHD adds that they will not be doing walk up vaccinations.
Tips for driving in snowy and icy conditions:
- The safest place during a winter storm is indoors. Plan travel around, not during, the storm.
- Driving is most dangerous when the temperature is at or under 32 degrees (freezing). A good rule to follow is if the temperature outside is at or below freezing and the road is wet, there will likely be ice, particularly on the shaded areas, bridges, ramps and overpasses, since they tend to freeze first.
- Even when roads have been treated, drivers should reduce their speed and leave a safe distance of at least five seconds behind other vehicles and trucks that are plowing the road.
- If you begin to skid, do not brake. Take your foot off the gas and steer the vehicle in the direction you want to go.
Give snowplows plenty of room (at least 100 feet) and don't pass them.
- If drivers stay off the roads during a storm, transportation workers and public safety officials are better able to plow roadways and respond to emergency needs quicker.
- If you must drive, give snowplows plenty of room (at least 100 feet) and don’t pass them.
- Avoid parking along the street in your neighborhood. Snowplows are wide, and plow drivers may not be able to access and plow the road if parked cars are blocking the path.
