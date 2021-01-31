Va. reports over 2,800 new COVID-19 cases | 10 deaths reported in 24 hours

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Health Department reported 507,640 total COVID-19 cases in Virginia, a 2,861 case increase in the past 24 hours.
The health department is also reporting 6,474 deaths and 21,444 hospitalizations since the pandemic began. In the last 24 hours, 10 deaths were reported.
A total of 5,261,801 PCR tests have been given throughout the state. The 7-day PCR testing positivity rate is currently at 11.7%.
VDH uses the number of new cases per 100,000 population to describe new infections, not positive tests per 100,000 population because some people will be tested more than once.
One new outbreak was reported on Monday. The total in the state is now at 2,320.
A majority of the outbreaks are in long-term care facilities. There are currently 57,388 cases associated with the outbreaks.
Central VA Case Highlights:
- Chesterfield: 19,294 cases, 691 hospitalizations, 204 deaths
- Henrico: 18,624 cases, 779 hospitalizations, 344 deaths
- Richmond: 12,862 cases, 627 hospitalizations, 132 deaths
- Hanover: 5,871 cases, 215 hospitalizations, 101 deaths
- Petersburg: 2,651 cases, 118 hospitalizations, 37 deaths
- Goochland: 1,043 cases, 36 hospitalizations, 8 deaths.
The numbers reported by the Virginia Health Department are only updated once a day. See the full daily summary and breakdown here.
