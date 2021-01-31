State police respond to hundreds of traffic crashes, disabled vehicles

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police says dispatch has fielded calls for over 300 traffic crashes and 300 disabled vehicles statewide.
Between 12 a.m. Sunday through 9 p.m. Sunday, state troopers have responded to 362 traffic crashes and 321 disabled/stuck vehicles.
Officials say the majority of the crashes involved car damage with a few serious injuries.
As of 9 p.m., VSP has responded to the following crashes and disabled vehicles in each division:
- Richmond Division: 71 Disabled Vehicles & 117 Traffic Crashes
- Culpeper Division: 30 Disabled Vehicles & 31 Traffic Crashes
- Appomattox Division: 41 Disabled Vehicles & 39 Traffic Crashes
- Wytheville Division: 39 Disabled Vehicles & 19 Traffic Crashes
- Chesapeake Division: 47 Disabled Vehicles & 60 Traffic Crashes
- Salem Division: 49 Disabled Vehicles & 52 Traffic Crashes
- Fairfax Division: 44 Disabled Vehicles & 46 Traffic Crashes
Virginians are still advised to avoid travel through Sunday night. Open highways allow VDOT crews to safely and effectively treat the roads.
The majority of traffic crashes occurring Sunday have involved only damage to vehicles.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.