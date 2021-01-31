Central Va. sees biggest snowfall in 2 years, leaving roads slushy, slippery for Monday commute

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’s been over two years since Central Virginia saw more than a couple of inches of snow in one shot.
Many in RVA welcomed a good helping early Sunday morning that dropped up to four inches in some areas. The flakes turned to rain by afternoon.
VDOT crews got on the move spreading salt and sand and then switching to plowing, well before sun up. Officials say per pandemic protocol, VDOT operators must now thoroughly wipe inside and out of their vehicles before and after a shift.
Despite the messy conditions and warnings from officials to say indoors - unless absolutely necessary - Virginia State Police report that troopers responded to nearly 270 crashes and 240 disabled vehicles statewide since midnight. The Richmond area accounted for nearly 90 of those accidents and 45 stranded cars.
State police tweeted out a picture of a large vehicle transporting multiple, stacked cars, running off I-95 in Hanover. The only damage was to the cars being hauled.
One Henrico firetruck overturned while en route to a call, sending four firefighters to the hospital. Thankfully, their injuries were minor.
But regardless of unfavorable road conditions, many enjoyed a refreshing taste of winter.
Jared Jackson with Ruppert Landscape said he didn’t mind working extra hours during a storm, clearing and salting parking lots and walkways of dozens of businesses.
“I’m glad I’m still employed, glad to be working,” said Jackson. “I don’t mind the snow, don’t mind the work. I like what I do… (It’s a) service to the community.”
