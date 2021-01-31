Henrico firefighters injured when truck overturns in snowy road conditions

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A Henrico County fire truck overturned on a call Sunday morning due to snowy road conditions.
Officials say the truck from the Lakeside Fire House was heading north on Woodman Road on a call when it spun on the road, traveled off the paved roadway and overturned.
The road was reportedly covered in snow at the time and very slippery. No other vehicles were involved in the accident.
All four firefighters inside were able to exit before crews arrived; they were taken to hospitals for minor injuries.
Woodman Road at Spider Drive was closed for an extended period of time while crews removed the vehicle.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.