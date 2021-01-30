Wanted man arrested following multi-county police chase

SPOTSYLVANIA Co., Va. (WWBT) - The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office said a wanted man was arrested after a police chase that spanned multiple counties.
Spotsylvania deputies were called around 4:45 p.m. on Jan. 28 to the area of the 9200 block of Courthouse Road after a wanted man was believed to be in the area.
Deputies spotted Daniel Ray Conley, 43, of Stafford, driving west on Courthouse Road near the Spotsylvania Courthouse when they tried to pull Conley over, but he refused.
Officials said Conley continued to drive at a high rate of speed towards Lake Anna.
The chase ended up going into Louisa, Orange and Culpeper counties.
Just before Germanna Highway, deputies said Conley used his vehicle to hit a Culpeper Deputy’s patrol vehicle on Zachary Taylor Highway.
“The pursuit ended after a pursuit intervention technique was used to disable the suspects’ vehicle,” a release said.
Conley was arrested and taken to Culpeper County Jail, where he was held without bond.
Prior to the chase, Conley was wanted on probation violation related warrants. Following the chase, he received the following charges:
Spotsylvania
- Felony Eluding
- Driving Revoked
- Unregistered Vehicle
- Reckless driving
- Improper display of tags
Louisa
- Felony Eluding
- Driving revoked
Orange
- Felony eluding
- Driving revoked
- Reckless driving
Culpeper
- Felony Eluding
- Felony Hit&Run
- Felony Assault & Battery on LEO
- Felony Vandalism
- Driving revoked
- Reckless Driving
