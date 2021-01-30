VCU, UofR hosting virtual event on mindfulness

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia Commonwealth Unversity and the University of Richmond are teaming up Tuesday for an online discussion on mindfulness.
Christopher Reina, an assistant professor in the VCU School of Business, and Monti Narayan Datta, an associate professor of political science at UofR, will host “A Mindful Approach to 2021” from 4-5 p.m. on Feb. 2.
“Our hearts are heavy by a raging pandemic that has claimed over 400,000 American lives,” Datta said. “We are also saddened by divisive language and actions from political leaders and concerned about our democracy as we enter 2021. Yet, among all the turbulence and chaos that we may feel inside our minds and bodies, we can also gain some distance from these events and emotions if we practice mindfulness.”
Datta teaches international relations, research methods, human rights and modern slavery, and more. He co-leads UofR’s Mindfulness Faculty Learning Community, which is now in its third year.
Reina, an assistant professor of management and entrepreneurship at VCU, focuses on the intersection of leadership, mindfulness and emotions in the workplace.
The event is free, and those interested are encouraged to register in advance at this link.
