VCU to unveil new engineering building during virtual grand opening
VCU's College of Engineering will unveil its newest building on Feb. 3. The facility includes an innovation courtyard. (Source: Baskervill, vcu.edu)
By Hannah Eason | January 30, 2021 at 4:50 PM EST - Updated January 30 at 4:50 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia Commonwealth University will cut the ribbon to its newest engineering building during a virtual ceremony on Wednesday.

After more than two years of construction, the College of Engineering’s new facility will officially open on Feb. 3 after a ceremony at 4 p.m.

The event will be attended by university leaders, elected officials and community members, and will be followed by a tour of the facility.

The 133,000-square-foot building at Belvidere and Cary streets will expand the college’s laboratory capacity. A university release states it will support advanced research, economic development initiatives and hands-on approaches to engineering.

You can register for the virtual event at this link.

