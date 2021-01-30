VCU to unveil new engineering building during virtual grand opening

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia Commonwealth University will cut the ribbon to its newest engineering building during a virtual ceremony on Wednesday.
After more than two years of construction, the College of Engineering’s new facility will officially open on Feb. 3 after a ceremony at 4 p.m.
The event will be attended by university leaders, elected officials and community members, and will be followed by a tour of the facility.
The 133,000-square-foot building at Belvidere and Cary streets will expand the college’s laboratory capacity. A university release states it will support advanced research, economic development initiatives and hands-on approaches to engineering.
You can register for the virtual event at this link.
