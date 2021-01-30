Va. reports over 500,000 total COVID-19 cases | 70 deaths reported in 24 hours

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Health Department reported 502,221 total COVID-19 cases in Virginia, a 4,309 case increase in the past 24 hours.
The health department is also reporting 6,449 deaths and 21,377 hospitalizations since the pandemic began. In the last 24 hours, 70 deaths were reported.
A total of 5,210,235 PCR tests have been given throughout the state. The 7-day PCR testing positivity rate is currently at 12.2%.
VDH uses the number of new cases per 100,000 population to describe new infections, not positive tests per 100,000 population because some people will be tested more than once.
Twenty-six new outbreaks were reported on Saturday. The total in the state is now at 2,311.
A majority of the outbreaks are in long-term care facilities. There are currently 57,153 cases associated with the outbreaks.
Central VA Case Highlights:
- Chesterfield: 18,969 cases, 689 hospitalizations, 203 deaths
- Henrico: 18,371 cases, 778 hospitalizations, 344 deaths
- Richmond: 12,685 cases, 626 hospitalizations, 132 deaths
- Hanover: 5,814 cases, 215 hospitalizations, 101 deaths
- Petersburg: 2,613 cases, 118 hospitalizations, 37 deaths
- Goochland: 1,028 cases, 35 hospitalizations, 8 deaths
On Saturday, Jan. 30, Henrico reported 171 additional cases of COVID-19. Chesterfield reported 167 new cases and Richmond reported an additional 97 cases. All six Central Virginia localities –– Chesterfield, Henrico, Richmond, Hanover, Petersburg and Goochland –– reported one additional death on Saturday.
The numbers reported by the Virginia Health Department are only updated once a day. See the full daily summary and breakdown here.
