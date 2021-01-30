UVA nurses required to work extra shifts as hospital faces staff shortage

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Nurses in the University of Virginia Medical Center are now being asked to take on extra shifts which, according to the hospital, is a temporary cautionary measure.
New policy, released January 10, states UVA nursing and technician staff will need to take on two additional 12-hour shifts within a six-week schedule period. Nurses will receive hazard pay for those extra shifts. Staff can request someone else to work the new required shifts, should they not be able to do so.
In some cases, staffing rearrangements have been made to meet demand.
UVA Medical Center CEO Wendy Horton said to help alleviate staff issues, the hospital is trying to bolster its workforce, despite the challenge of nursing shortages nationwide.
“We do have new team members joining all the time, so we’re starting to train those individuals. We have new grads coming out and also new hires, nationwide, coming in as well,” Horton said.
Horton said the hospital is actively trying to prevent burnout by evaluating both patient and staff needs and fine-tuning the nursing care program.
According to University of Virginia Health System officials, as of now, the number of active COVID-19 patients in their care has plateaued, and that the staffing policy will be revisited as they monitor the situation at the hospital.
