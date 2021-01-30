SWAT team searching for suspect following shooting in Richmond

By NBC12 Newsroom | January 29, 2021 at 10:03 PM EST - Updated January 29 at 11:40 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A SWAT team is searching for a suspect following a shooting in Richmond Friday evening.

Police were called just before 8 p.m. to a shooting at East 19th Street and Hull Street.

At the scene, police found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

During the investigation, information was developed that led officers to believe a suspect was in a building nearby.

A SWAT team was called and is on scene.

Hull Street is closed in the area.

