Richmond police mourn loss of officer who died off duty

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Police Department is mourning the loss of an officer who died off duty this week.
The department announced the death of Larry New, a 4th Precinct officer, via social media on Saturday.
New was described as a mentor to young officers. Fellow officers say he loved interacting with children during the course of his duties.
“We share our sorrow with his family and pledge our support to them and our officers during this difficult time,” the department stated on Facebook.
The department said New had served as an officer for 27 years. The cause of death has not been disclosed at this time.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.