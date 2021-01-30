Retired Richmond pastor celebrates 100th birthday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A former Richmond pastor is spending the weekend celebrating her 100th birthday at Beaufont Rehabilitation Center.
Pastor Margaret Williams Cooper was born on Jan. 30, 1921, in Wallace, North Carolina. She picked cotton and tobacco from the age of seven to 13, and moved to Virginia in 1935.
In 1938, she married Deacon Van Cooper, and they later had three children. Cooper says she is especially proud of her children, 10 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and 30 great-great-grandchildren.
Pastor Cooper was a domestic worker for most of her life, and became a pastor in 2000. Due to health reasons, she retired as senior pastor in 2016 at the Glorious Church of God in Christ on Midlothian Turnpike.
Pastor Cooper encourages all young people to get an education. She says always she’s been an advocate for children learning how to read and write.
While COVID-19 guidelines prevent Pastor Cooper from spending time with her family directly, Beaufont Rehabilitation Center has placed a sign outside of her window. Her plans for today include celebrating with her family, who will gather from a safe distance.
