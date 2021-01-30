Forecast: Snow Sunday morning turns to a wintry mess in the afternoon

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Snow is likely Sunday morning with a wintry mix by Sunday afternoon for much of Central Virginia.
SATURDAY NIGHT: FIRST ALERT: Snow develops with some accumulation possible by Sunday morning. Lows mid 20s. (Snow Chance increases to 80% late Saturday night)
SUNDAY: First Alert Weather Day. Snow to wintry mix to rain scenario setting up in Richmond, with all snow north and west of RVA. 2-4″ snow LIKELY in Richmond Sunday morning before changing to mix/sleet then rain early in the afternoon. Totals likely higher (4″-6″) 20-30 miles north and northwest of Richmond. Less snow SE where mainly icy mix and rain will occur. Significant icing will be likely in the southern Piedmont from Farmville south and west. Lows in the mid 20s, highs in the mid 30s. (Precip. Chance 100%).
MONDAY: Snow or rain showers likely. Little to no additional snow accumulation expected. Windy and cold. Lows low 30s, highs in the mid 30s. (Precip Chance: 70%)
TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Breezy. Lows in the upper 20s, highs near 40.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 20s, highs lower 40s.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows mid 20s, highs mid to upper 40s.
FRIDAY: Afternoon showers and MUCH warmer. Lows mid 30s, highs mid 50s. (Rain Chance 30%).
SATURDAY: Cloudy. Showers possible. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the mid 50s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
