Forecast: Snow Sunday morning turns to a wintry mess in the afternoon

SUNDAY: First Alert Weather Day. Snow to wintry mix to rain scenario setting up in Richmond, with all snow north and west of RVA. 2-4″ snow LIKELY in Richmond Sunday morning before changing to mix/sleet then rain early in the afternoon. Totals likely higher (4″-6″) 20-30 miles north and northwest of Richmond. Less snow SE where mainly icy mix and rain will occur. Significant icing will be likely in the southern Piedmont from Farmville south and west. Lows in the mid 20s, highs in the mid 30s. (Precip. Chance 100%).