Chesterfield sheriff wins international law enforcement award

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County Sheriff Karl Leonard is set to receive an international law enforcement award recognizing leadership and innovation.
The Academy of Criminal Justice Services will be awarding its Leadership and Innovation Award to Leonard during a virtual ceremony in April.
“I am very honored and humbled to have been named by the Academy of Criminal Justice Services as the 2021 recipient of the prestigious Leadership and Innovation Award,” Leonard said. “This award validates everything we are doing at the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office and is a testament to the great men and women who carry out our missions every day.”
Amy K. Cook, chair of the Criminal Justice Program at VCU’s L. Douglas Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs, nominated Leonard after a 18-month evaluation of the jail’s heroin recovery program. Cook was able to witness firsthand his approach to rehabilitation at the Chesterfield County Jail.
Leonard has garnered state and national recognition for his approach to rehabilitation. This includes the creation of the Jail to Jobs program, which has led to gainful employment, a robust community re-entry system and the Helping Addicts Recover Progressively, or HARP.
Launched in 2016, HARP is a two-phase program that helps individuals addicted to opioids and other drugs gain the tools, skills, and abilities to address the underlying issues that led them to drug use. The program aims to change behavior and teach new coping mechanisms. It was expanded to female inmates in 2018 and has helped hundreds of inmates integrate into the workforce.
Leonard has been Sheriff of Chesterfield County since he was elected in 2014. His career in public service includes 30 years in the U.S. Coast Guard. Prior to serving as sheriff, Leonard was a major with the Chesterfield County Police Department, where he served for 30 years.
Leonard is one of only two people in the state to be presented with an award from the organization this year.
“I have faithfully served for over 38 years now,” Leonard said. “However, by no means does the award mean we have reached our vision. It just reassures us we are on the right path”
