Woman caught after escaping Riverside Regional Jail in 2020

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Law enforcement says a woman who escaped Riverside Regional Jail in 2020 has been arrested.
Authorities arrested Tanisha Lawanda Taylor Thursday morning at Pin Oaks Estates off of Slagle Avenue in Petersburg.
Taylor has been wanted since Nov. 6, 2020, for felony escape from the jail, where she was serving time for three drug-related charges.
In addition to being charged with felony escape, which carries a maximum sentence of 5 years in jail, Taylor was also charged with possession of schedule I/II drugs, a class 5 felony that carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in jail.
Taylor is being held without bail at Chesterfield County Jail.
