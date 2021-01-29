Spiders’ showdown with Saint Louis postponed

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond’s men’s basketball game against Saint Louis scheduled for Friday night has been postponed due to concerns raised by the Billiken medical staff, according to the Atlantic 10. No specifics were given as to the nature of those concerns, but it relates to the Spiders’ COVID-19 protocols.
“The Billikens are returning to St. Louis on the advice of their medical staff,” a Saint Louis athletic department statement read. “SLU was prepared to play the game as scheduled, and is not in a position to comment on the concerns raised by its medical staff.”
Two Richmond athletic department spokesmen said that Richmond was cleared to play the game and statements from athletic director John Hardt and head coach Chris Mooney said that the Spiders were ready to go.
“We are extremely disappointed tonight’s game between the Spiders and Saint Louis University was postponed,” said Hardt. “Our team was prepared to play and had successfully cleared all appropriate University, A10, NCAA and Virginia Department of Health COVID-19 protocols.”
“We are disappointed by tonight’s postponement,” added Spiders head coach Chris Mooney. “We had completed all of our health and safety protocols and were prepared to play. We will continue to comply with all relevant COVID regulations and we are looking forward to Tuesday’s game vs George Mason.”
Saint Louis returned to the court on Tuesday after not playing a game since December 23. The Billikens fell to Dayton coming out of their lengthy COVID-19 pause.
Richmond now has three games to reschedule, as the Spiders went through pauses of their own that caused the postponement of their game at St. Bonaventure. Duquesne called off its trip to Richmond in December as well.
The Billikens were coming into Friday’s game ranked No. 22 in the AP Top 25 and would have given the Spiders a chance to pick up a nice win for their resume. Saint Louis will likely drop out of the national rankings following Tuesday’s loss, but Richmond is scheduled to meet SLU again on the road on February 26.
The Spiders are slated to resume play on Tuesday when George Mason visits the Robins Center. Tip-off is scheduled for 6:00 PM.
