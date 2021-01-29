Police: 26-year-old Petersburg man arrested for armed robbery

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A 26-year-old Petersburg man has been arrested for an armed robbery, police say.
On Jan. 28 at approximately 10:52 p.m., officers responded to the 460 Market located in the 2200 block of County Drive for the report of an armed robbery where the suspect also fired a shot.
After the investigation, police say they arrested Davon E. Dawkins, 26, in a hotel room at American Inn located in the 2200 block of County Drive.
Dawkins was taken into custody without incident and has been charged with robbery, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, attempted malicious wounding and discharging a firearm within city limits, according to police.
Dawkins is being held without bond pending a court appearance.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.