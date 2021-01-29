Pharmacists fighting to give COVID-19 shots: ‘We’re here to help’

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Independent pharmacies in Central Virginia are concerned about how vaccines are being distributed. Many of them are frustrated because they believe they can help speed up the process, but many say they just haven’t been given the opportunity.
The Virginia Pharmacists Association says 90% of the general public lives within five miles of a community pharmacy. That’s why they believe they’re in the perfect position to step in and help get things going quicker.
A photo can speak volumes. Sarah Nelson, a Goochland Pharmacy Technician shared one on Facebook and it was quickly re-shared more than 100 times. “Send the vaccine to more independent pharmacies...we’ll get the job done,” it said.
“I want to be part of the solution,” she said.
Her father runs Goochland Pharmacy.
“We’re getting 30 to 40 phone calls a day wanting to know if we have it, when we’re going to get it,” Pete Taylor said.
They don’t have COVID vaccines but wish they did, especially since so many of their customers come there for a flu shot.
“We do [300] to 400 every year,” he added.
“So you could only imagine how many people would come to you for a COVID shot if you could get it,” NBC12′s Brent Solomon said.
“Exactly,” Taylor replied.
CVS and Walgreens have been contracted to administer shots to nursing homes, but as NBC12 reported, this week CVS canceled a vaccination clinic at a Henrico nursing home. It may have to do with supply. That’s why smaller pharmacies say more of them should be involved.
“The slower we go with vaccination rates, the slower the state of Virginia will receive vaccines. So, you’re not opening up the door for all the possibilities,” Nelson said.
She’s been in touch with small pharmacies in other states.
“West Virginia was already in their second wave. They’re already giving out second vaccines. That’s how fast their process is going.”
It may be a matter of trial and error as officials work their way through a vaccination effort that’s never been seen before.
NBC12 has learned the state is working on getting more local pharmacies on board. It’s just a matter of when.
“Three weeks ago they said it would be somewhere around the first of the month, well we’re almost there and they still have no idea…It’s frustrating. We’re here to help our patients and we don’t know what to tell them.”
Below is a complete statement from the Virginia Pharmacists Association:
Pharmacists are screaming, “Put me in coach”! Community pharmacies stand ready to assist the Commonwealth with COVID vaccines. 90% of Americans live within 5 miles of a community pharmacy so we are perfectly positioned to step in. Given the severity of COVID-19 and the strain it has put on the healthcare system, now is the time to utilize the full skillset of pharmacists to deliver patient care and support the larger healthcare team. There is already significant deployment of broadened pharmacy care throughout the nation and the Commonwealth due to the pandemic. Pharmacists safely provided 6.278 MILLION vaccines to Virginians between 2017-2020 and are trusted and depended upon by patients. Pharmacists have proven time and time again that they have the knowledge and know-how to bring accessible and convenient healthcare into communities. Pharmacists in all practice setting have spent months preparing for the response and have the expertise in holding clinics and running mass vaccination events. The Virginia Pharmacists Association is partnering with the VDH Vaccination Unit to identify pharmacies that are stepping in to vaccinate the most vulnerable and underserved populations. Community pharmacies are ready to receive and administer vaccine to those within their community as supply is more readily available.
