Pharmacists fighting to give COVID-19 shots: ‘We’re here to help’

Pharmacists are screaming, “Put me in coach”! Community pharmacies stand ready to assist the Commonwealth with COVID vaccines. 90% of Americans live within 5 miles of a community pharmacy so we are perfectly positioned to step in. Given the severity of COVID-19 and the strain it has put on the healthcare system, now is the time to utilize the full skillset of pharmacists to deliver patient care and support the larger healthcare team. There is already significant deployment of broadened pharmacy care throughout the nation and the Commonwealth due to the pandemic. Pharmacists safely provided 6.278 MILLION vaccines to Virginians between 2017-2020 and are trusted and depended upon by patients. Pharmacists have proven time and time again that they have the knowledge and know-how to bring accessible and convenient healthcare into communities. Pharmacists in all practice setting have spent months preparing for the response and have the expertise in holding clinics and running mass vaccination events. The Virginia Pharmacists Association is partnering with the VDH Vaccination Unit to identify pharmacies that are stepping in to vaccinate the most vulnerable and underserved populations. Community pharmacies are ready to receive and administer vaccine to those within their community as supply is more readily available.