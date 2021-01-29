Paying off debt in 2021

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - If you built up debt last year don’t let it ruin your 2021. Let’s get serious about making a plan to pay it all off.
Kim Palmer a personal finance expert with Nerdwallet says step one is simple-- get organized. Pull out all your credit cards, your most recent statements, your utility bills- everything you pay each month.
“Then you can make a plan for yourself and it can actually be really helpful to use an online calculator like the ones we have at NerdWallet. You just want to make sure you know how much to pay off each month and how long it will take you,” said Palmer.
Learn the interest rates on all your debt- so you can prioritize which ones to target for pay-off first. Once you do this first step and you know all your debt, the end goal is easier.
Palmer also says it’s easier to stay on track and make those extra payments each month.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.