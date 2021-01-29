Over 4,800 seniors get COVID-19 vaccine during weekend event

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Over 4,800 people got the COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday during an event as part of the push to get as many shots into arms as possible in Virginia.
In Richmond, more than 1,200 received a COVID-19 vaccine during an appointment-only clinic Friday. Then on Saturday, 4,854 seniors got vaccinated.
Due to wintry weather on Sunday, that vaccination event was rescheduled for Tuesday.
“The 517 individuals who successfully scheduled an appointment for Sunday will all be offered an appointment for the new date. The health district will reach out to those individuals directly with more information,” health officials said.
“We’re rolling right along. I think it’s a nice easy flow here. They come, they register, they go to a vaccinator and then post monitoring for 15-30 minutes,” Amy Snearer, RHHD Public Health Nurse, said on Friday.
It’s all part of a push from Governor Ralph Northam to get 40,000 additional vaccines out there by Sunday. In Richmond and Henrico County, 7,000 shots will be administered to seniors and others who registered as part of the blitz.
“I wanted to come get it so I would be a positive person for others to know you have to trust the scientists,” said Gwendolyn Carney, Chesterfield County Resident.
Carney got her first dose of the vaccine Friday afternoon. She says the injection did not hurt and she knows how she will be alerted about getting her second dose.
“I will receive an email telling me that it’s time for me to schedule my next appointment, and I will be there,” said Carney.
In the commonwealth, most health districts are working on group 1A and portions of group 1B which includes front line workers and seniors.
Wednesday, Northam announced the vaccination push after complaints of confusion and frustration over finding a vaccine. It includes giving some second doses being held as first doses and banking on a federal promise that more vaccine will be available.
“It is very orderly. I think they have it very well-coordinated,” said Robert Green, Henrico County Resident.
The state is averaging a little more than 28,000 shots per day which hit the governor’s first goal of 25,000 per day. The ultimate daily goal is 50,000. A goal those like Carney say has to be achieved.
“I feel comfortable believing that this too shall end,” said Carney.
Appointment-only clinics for seniors in Richmond and Henrico be on Tuesday after it was rescheduled from Sunday.
