One person injured after striking a construction vehicle on I-85
The crash caused all northbound lanes on I-85 in Dinwiddie near Exit 68A to close. (Source: KFVS)
By Adrianna Hargrove | January 29, 2021 at 6:58 AM EST - Updated January 29 at 9:37 AM

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - One person has been injured after striking a construction vehicle along I-85 North in Dinwiddie this morning.

On Jan. 29 at 5:02 a.m., state police responded to a motor vehicle crash on Interstate 85 approximately two (2) miles north of Squirrel Level Road.

According to the investigation, a 2019 Volvo tractor-trailer was traveling north in the right lane. The left lane was closed for a mobile highway work project.

The tractor-trailer went into the left lane, struck a 2007 International with a truck-mounted attenuator, and pushed it into the jersey wall.

The tractor-trailer came to rest on the right shoulder.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, Dajuandre Latting, 30, of Waldorf, Maryland, was wearing his seatbelt and did not report any injuries.

The driver and sole occupant of the International, a 54-year-old male, was wearing his seatbelt. He was transported for treatment of minor injuries.

Latting was charged with failure to maintain a lane of travel, police say.

The investigation is ongoing.

The crash has been cleared and all lanes are back open.

