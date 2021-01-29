Northam announces legislative steps to increase equity in state procurement

“State contracting, which represents more than $6 billion annually, can be a powerful tool to create economic opportunity,” said Northam. “This study makes clear that the Commonwealth has significant work to do to maximize the participation of woman- and minority-owned businesses in state contract work. Our Administration remains committed to ensuring Virginia supports and benefits from our diverse business community, and this legislation will help advance our ongoing efforts to make the public procurement process more equitable, inclusive, and transparent.”