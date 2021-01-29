News to Know for Jan. 29: Senior citizen vaccinations; New vaccine clinic; Unemployment benefits delayed

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Take a look at our top headlines before you head out the door.
Chilly and Sunny weather until a big storm brings Snow and even some rain comes on Sunday.
Today lows near 20, highs upper 30s to near 40.
Cicely Tyson, the pioneering Black actor who gained an Oscar nomination for her role as the sharecropper’s wife in “Sounder,” won a Tony Award in 2013 at age 88 and touched TV viewers’ hearts in “The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman,” died Thursday at age 96.
Tyson’s death was announced by her family, via her manager Larry Thompson, who did not immediately provide additional details.
“With heavy heart, the family of Miss Cicely Tyson announces her peaceful transition this afternoon. At this time, please allow the family their privacy,” according to a statement issued through Thompson.
Tyson’s memoir, “Just As I Am,” was published this week.
Thousands of Richmond-area seniors will be able to get their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine this weekend.
Seven-thousand shots will be available to those 75 years old and older who filled out interest forms.
The vaccination clinics are set for Friday and Saturday.
This is not for the general public.
Hanover County leaders will announce the opening of a new COVID-19 vaccination clinic for county residents.
The vaccination center will be open multiple days a week, but will be by appointment only.
The announcement of the opening will be at 12 p.m. on Jan. 29.
Frustrations are mounting against the Virginia Employment Commission (VEC) after it announced another delay in implementing one of the federally approved benefit programs.
The VEC website said it is still awaiting guidance from the U.S. Department of Labor on how to properly implement some of these programs. However, more information about why this delay was occurring was not immediately available.
NBC12 reached out to the VEC for comment, but messages were not immediately returned.
Another update from the VEC is scheduled for Feb. 3 at 2 p.m.
The deadline to apply for the Richmond utility relief program has been extended.
Residents now have until Jan. 31 to apply.
Click here to see if you are eligible.
E-ZPass users who are not driving much anymore may soon have their accounts closed.
Some drivers are getting notices that their E-ZPass accounts may be closed because they have not been used in about a year.
If you do get an email from E-ZPass, you have to log into your online account and let the E-ZPass team know you want to keep your account open.
You can also call customer service at 877-762-7824.
