Hanover County set to open new vaccination clinic

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Hanover County leaders will announce the opening of a new COVID-19 vaccination clinic for county residents.
The vaccination center will be open multiple days a week, but will be by appointment only.
Residents are encouraged to complete the vaccine inquiry form located on Hanover County’s website or call 804-365-3240.
Filling out the vaccine inquiry is not signing you up for an event, however it is adding you to a database to be notified when it is your turn.
The announcement of the opening will be at 12 p.m. on Jan. 29.
