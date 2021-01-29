Hanover County set to open new vaccination clinic

By Adrianna Hargrove | January 29, 2021 at 6:16 AM EST - Updated January 29 at 6:18 AM

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Hanover County leaders will announce the opening of a new COVID-19 vaccination clinic for county residents.

The vaccination center will be open multiple days a week, but will be by appointment only.

Residents are encouraged to complete the vaccine inquiry form located on Hanover County’s website or call 804-365-3240.

Filling out the vaccine inquiry is not signing you up for an event, however it is adding you to a database to be notified when it is your turn.

The announcement of the opening will be at 12 p.m. on Jan. 29.

