Hanover County opens new vaccination clinic for residents

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Hanover County opened a new COVID-19 vaccination clinic for county residents on Friday afternoon.
The vaccination center is considered the county’s central clinic, and will be open multiple days a week with varying hours but will be by appointment only. There will be no drop-in vaccination opportunities available at this time.
Friday’s launch was part of two simultaneous clinics, with a combined goal of 800 to 900 administered vaccines, according to officials.
“We have a long way to go to solve this problem for our community, but we are committed to doing that together,” said Hanover County Administrator John Budesky.
About 400 people got that first dose of the Moderna vaccine in the gutted Food Lion building, now a space to help the Health Department get more Virginians a step close to beating the virus.
Chickahominy Health District Director Dr. Tom Franck announced some promising news on the issues plaguing rollout here in the Commonwealth, like speed and supply.
“I am happy to tell you we are no longer number 50 out of 50 states. Not only are we not number 50, but we are number 11,” Dr. Franck said in regards to Virginia’s rank of vaccine rollout. “We’re going to be getting an additional 16 to 17% number of doses of vaccine per week starting with this coming week.”
As of Friday afternoon, the Chickahominy Health District reports approximately 8,100 COVID-19 cases with over 5,700-hundred of those in Hanover County alone.
County Board of Supervisors Chair Sean Davis had a message for county residents: “If you want the vaccine administered to you, and we have that vaccine available, this is your resource.”
The location of the clinic was chosen as part of a public-private partnership with Food Lion, which was welcome news for people like Pamela Winston.
“I figured I needed it, to go ahead and take it since I work with the kids in schools,” she said.
She says luckily no one in her inner circle had contracted the coronavirus, but she still got it out of an abundance of precaution, comparing the experience to that of getting a flu shot.
The vaccination clinic will be at the former Food Lion building in the Ashland Junction Shopping Center at 140 Junction Drive, Ashland VA 23005.
The county’s vaccination team will be giving shots based on supply.
“If the vaccinations are not yet being distributed to the group you are in, we will put your name on the list and reach out to you when your group’s turn has arrived,” said Deputy County Administrator Jim Taylor, referring to the sign up process. “We realize that people want information, and they want to know when they can receive the vaccine. We are working as fast as we can to provide more opportunities to our residents in the weeks and months to come.”
Residents are encouraged to complete the vaccine inquiry form located on Hanover County’s website or call 804-365-3240.
Filling out the vaccine inquiry is not signing you up for an event, however, it is adding you to a database to be notified when it is your turn.
