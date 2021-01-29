GRTC reports 60th COVID-19 case among workforce

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - GRTC is reporting its 60th COVID-19 case among its workforce.
Case 59 is the 54th GRTC employee to test positive and was last at work on Jan. 23. The employee does work with the public and is quarantined at home.
GRTC’s 60th case is the 55th GRTC employee to test positive and was last at GRTC on Jan. 21. The employee does not work with the public and is being treated for complications at a hospital.
There are currently nine active COVID-19 cases among the workforce, with only one being treated at the hospital.
A full timeline of COVID-19 cases at GRTC can be found, HERE.
