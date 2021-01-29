FORECAST: Sunny start but weekend turns snowy

SUNDAY: First Alert Weather Day. Snow to mix then rain scenario setting up in Richmond, with all snow north and west of RVA. 2-4″ snow possible in Richmond Sunday morning before changing to mix then rain around Noon or shortly after. Totals likely higher (4″+) 20-30 miles north and northwest of Richmond. Less snow SE where mainly rain will occur with a little ice mixed in. Lows in the mid 20s, highs in the mid 30s. (Precip. Chance 90%).