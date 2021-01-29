FORECAST: Sunny start but weekend turns snowy

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Chilly and Sunny weather until a big storm brings Snow and even some rain comes on Sunday.TONIGHT:
TONIGHT: Clear and very cold. Lows upper teens except mid teens rural spots.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs near 40.
SATURDAY NIGHT: FIRST ALERT: Snow develops with some accumulation possible by Sunday morning. Lows mid 20s. (Snow Chance increases to 80% late Saturday night)
First Alert: Another storm system with a snow changing to wintry mix and rain during the day Sunday. This will likely be a significant winter storm for Virginia
SUNDAY: First Alert Weather Day. Snow to mix then rain scenario setting up in Richmond, with all snow north and west of RVA. 2-4″ snow possible in Richmond Sunday morning before changing to mix then rain around Noon or shortly after. Totals likely higher (4″+) 20-30 miles north and northwest of Richmond. Less snow SE where mainly rain will occur with a little ice mixed in. Lows in the mid 20s, highs in the mid 30s. (Precip. Chance 90%).
MONDAY: Snow or rain showers likely. Windy and cold. Lows low 30s, highs in the mid 30s. (Precip Chance: 70%)
TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Breezy. Lows in the upper 20s, highs near 40.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 20s, highs lower 40s.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows mid 20s, highs mid to upper 40s.
FRIDAY: Afternoon showers and MUCH warmer. Lows mid 30s, highs near 60! (Rain Chance 30%).
