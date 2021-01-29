CVS reauthorizes COVID-19 vaccines at Westminster Canterbury

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - CVS has been reauthorized to provide two-dose COVID-19 vaccinations for residents living at Westminster Canterbury, after a discussion with the Virginia Department of Health and CVS Health.
Residents must receive their first dose on February 3 or 4, and be available to receive their second dose on February 24 or 25.
Originally, CVS Health was supposed to administer the vaccines, however CVS ended up canceling the vaccinations.
No first doses will be given at the February 24-25 vaccination clinic.
As of today, all independent living residents are receiving vaccination consent forms in their boxes.
If you need assistance completing the form, call the Resident Services Vaccination Help Line at ext. 1570 or 804-200-1570.
That line will be available on Feb. 1, between 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Once you have completed the form, please return it by end of day on Feb. 1, to one of two locked boxes that will be located at the Tower and Center Desks.
