Actor Tim Reid remembers legendary actress Cicely Tyson

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Actor and Norfolk native Tim Reid is remembering legendary actress Cicely Tyson, who died at the age of 96.
Her death was announced by her family and manager on Thursday night.
Tyson’s career spanned more than four decades.
She was a pioneering Black actor who gained an Oscar nomination for her role as the sharecropper’s wife in the movie “Sounder.”
She won two Emmy Awards for her role in “The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman.”
Tyson was also awarded an honorary Oscar in 2018 for her body of work.
Actor Tim Reid says Tyson set the bar for many stars today.
“As an artist, you always want to strive to be good, but some of us have passion to go above that, and she had that. There was something about her that made you feel ‘okay, this is good,’ but she’s up here - iconic,” he said.
Reid and Tyson even shared a birthday.
The actress was one of the recipients of the 2016 Presidential Medal of Freedom - the nation’s highest civilian honor.
Her manager did not give a cause of death.
