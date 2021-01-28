‘What are we supposed to do?’: Issues with scheduling 2nd vaccine dose appointments

“The second dose should be administered as close to the recommended interval as possible.” the CDC website states. “However, if it is not feasible to adhere to the recommended interval, the second dose of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines may be scheduled for administration up to 6 weeks (42 days) after the first dose. There are currently limited data on efficacy of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines administered beyond this window. If the second dose is administered beyond these intervals, there is no need to restart the series.”