VHHA: Hospitals have given over 435,000 vaccines so far

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - According to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, as of Feb. 2, hospitals across the commonwealth have given 435,358 COVID-19 Pfizer and Moderna vaccines so far.
The number also represents a 37 percent increase from the more than 317,000 administered doses reported by VHHA last week.
Federal government officials have indicated the state can expect about 100,000 vaccine first doses per week for the time being. However, the Biden Administration has indicated that it hopes to boost the weekly allotment to about 122,000 doses per week.
Since hospitals are no longer receiving direct vaccine shipments since the allotment is coming from health districts, state hospitals have about 22,000 first doses remaining after this week’s allocation. Officials said this is just a few days supply and will soon be out.
VHHA will continue to provide weekly vaccination updates, here.
