VCU reverses decision to delay thousands of second-dose vaccinations as Virginia unrolls new allocation strategy

Thousands of employees at Virginia Commonwealth University were notified Wednesday that the system was delaying their second-dose appointments for COVID-19 vaccine — a move that would have affected VCU Health workers along with some university staff, faculty and students.
Hours later, after the Mercury asked state and university leaders to explain the decision, VCU abruptly reversed course.
“We are immediately making a change and will administer second doses as we originally planned to all those due to receive them,” wrote Dr. Arthur Kellermann, the CEO of VCU Health System and senior vice president of the university’s health sciences department, in a statement Wednesday night. “No second appointments will be cancelled. We will communicate quickly to those individuals to help fix this problem.”
But the initial cancellations, which would have affected about 9,500 employees, speak to the wider confusion surrounding Virginia’s new vaccine allocation strategy — part of the state’s effort to speed up the deployment of shots across the state.
In his initial email to staff, Kellerman said the delayed appointments came after the state asked VCU to reroute “several thousand vaccine doses” the system had dedicated for second vaccinations. Those shots, he wrote, would allow “eligible local residents — including first responders, front-line workers and vulnerable citizens” — to receive their first doses of the vaccine.
