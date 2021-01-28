Thursday Forecast: Overnight snow is over, gives way to a cold, sunny, windy day

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Winds diminish overnight with very cold temperatures
REST OF TODAY AND TONIGHT: Windy at times but diminishing overnight. Lows tonight near 20.
FRIDAY: Sunny and cold. Lows near 20, highs upper 30s to near 40.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 20s, highs near 40.
SATURDAY NIGHT: FIRST ALERT: Snow develops with some accumulation possible by Sunday morning. Lows mid 20s. (Snow Chance increases to 70% late Saturday night)
First Alert: Another storm system with a snow changing to wintry mix and rain during the day Sunday. This will likely be a significant winter storm for Virginia
SUNDAY: First Alert Weather Day. Snow to mix then rain scenario setting up in Richmond, with all snow north and west of RVA.. Snow accumulation is likely but it’s still early in the game. Lows in the mid 20s, highs in the mid 30s. (Precip. Chance 90%).
MONDAY: A wintry mix with snow possible early. Windy and cold. Lows low 30s, highs in the upper 30s. (Precip Chance: 50%)
TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Breezy. Lows in the low 30s, highs near 40.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the low to mid 40s.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows mid 20s, highs upper 40s.
