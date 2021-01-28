Over 4,200 new COVID-19 cases reported in 24 hours | Positivity rate at 12.2%

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Health Department reported 497,912 new COVID-19 cases in Virginia, a 4,238 case increase in the past 24 hours.
The health department is also reporting 6,379 deaths and 21,241 hospitalizations since the pandemic began.
A total of 5,180,202 PCR tests have been given throughout the state. The 7-day PCR testing positivity rate is currently at 12.2%.
VDH uses the number of new cases per 100,000 population to describe new infections, not positive tests per 100,000 population because some people will be tested more than once.
Nine new outbreaks were reported on Friday. The total in the state is now at 2,285.
A majority of the outbreaks are in long-term care facilities. There are currently 56,710 cases associated with the outbreaks.
Central VA Case Highlights:
- Chesterfield: 18,802 cases, 684 hospitalizations, 202 deaths
- Henrico: 18,200 cases, 776 hospitalizations, 343 deaths
- Richmond: 12,588 cases, 624 hospitalizations, 131 deaths
- Hanover: 5,769 cases, 215 hospitalizations, 100 deaths
- Petersburg: 2,572 cases, 117 hospitalizations, 36 deaths
- Goochland: 1,017 cases, 35 hospitalizations, 7 deaths
The numbers reported by the Virginia Health Department are only updated once a day. See the full daily summary and breakdown here.
