7,000 metro-Richmond seniors to get COVID-19 vaccine this weekend

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Thousands of Richmond-area seniors will be able to receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine this weekend.
On Thursday, the Richmond Henrico Health Districts announced 7,000 shots will be available to those 75 years old and older who filled out interest forms.
Eligible seniors will be vaccinated at one of three events scheduled Friday through Sunday.
“Seniors are such a vital part of our community and they’ve gone through such hardship this pandemic,” says Nurse Manager at RHHD Amy Popovich, “we’re grateful for this opportunity to serve them.”
If you or your loved one is in that age group and filled out a form - you’re urged to answer the phone and check your email so the health department can connect with you to register for one of the events.
“Schedulers will work through the interest form lists; seniors will receive one e-mail and two phone calls before the scheduler moves on to the next person,” a news released said. “Directions in the e-mail must be completed by the deadline listed. Due to the high volume of registrations, we are unable to accept calls back from seniors, so it is important they answer the phone. Phone calls will be made between 8:00a.m.-8:00p.m. until all appointments are filled.”
The three events are being put on by Richmond and Henrico Health Districts, Chesterfield Health District and Chickahominy Health District.
This comes after Governor Ralph Northam’s announcement Wednesday regarding the reallocation of some of the vaccine supply for vaccinating priority populations.
“The generosity of the [VCU] Health System will supplement existing local health district vaccine supplies to vaccinate the elderly population – who make up more than 75% of Virginia’s COVID-19 related deaths – this weekend,” a news release stated.
“We understand the significance this partnership across health systems and the local health districts will play for our senior adults,” explains Alexander Samuel, MD, Director of Chesterfield Health District. “We are taking the responsibility of vaccinating this community very seriously.”
Please note – these events are not for the general public.
All qualifying individuals who are interested in getting a COVID-19 vaccine should fill out the appropriate interest form or call for assistance.
Richmond City & Henrico County
- Interest Form
- (804) 205-3501
Chesterfield County
- Interest Form
- (804) 318-8207
Chickahominy Health District
- Interest Form
- (804) 365-3240
