Hanover County moving forward with fall sports in February

ASHLAND, Va. (WWBT) - Hanover County Public Schools will move forward with the high school fall sports season that will begin in February, which includes high school football, the school system announced on Thursday. This is the postponed 2020 fall sports season that was delayed in August and will be condensed from February through May.
Practices for all sports may begin on Feb. 4 in accordance with Virginia High School League guidelines. The first competitions are set for the week of Feb. 22.
Competition will be limited to only Hanover schools, meaning Atlee, Hanover, Mechanicsville and Patrick Henry may only compete against each other and no schools from other counties during the regular season. However, teams that qualify for the postseason will be permitted to compete.
There will be no middle school fall sports, though eighth-graders are permitted to tryout for high school teams.
Spectators remain prohibited at Hanover County sporting events.
Hanover is one of several area school systems that plan to go ahead with fall sports. Richmond Public Schools made the decision to cancel those activities, but Chesterfield and Henrico have both said they plan to play the condensed fall schedules. Richmond and Henrico cancelled their winter sports seasons.
