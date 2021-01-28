Crater Health District expands vaccinations to Phase 1b; launches pre-registration tool

“We are diligently working to provide vaccine to individuals in Phase 1a and 1b. Our goal is to carry out vaccine distribution to as many residents in these groups as possible,” said Crater Health District Director Alton Hart, Jr., MD, MPH. “The new online tool will gather the contact information for those ready and willing to get their vaccine. So that when a new clinic is open, we can quickly notify individuals to make an appointment to help speed up the process.”