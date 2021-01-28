Crater Health District expands vaccinations to Phase 1b; launches pre-registration tool

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Crater Health District (CHD) is expanding its COVID-19 vaccinations to include Phase 1b priority groups, and has also announced a new online pre-registration tool.
The online tool is for people in Phase 1a or 1b who want to pre-register to receive information for COVID-19 vaccine registration.
“We are diligently working to provide vaccine to individuals in Phase 1a and 1b. Our goal is to carry out vaccine distribution to as many residents in these groups as possible,” said Crater Health District Director Alton Hart, Jr., MD, MPH. “The new online tool will gather the contact information for those ready and willing to get their vaccine. So that when a new clinic is open, we can quickly notify individuals to make an appointment to help speed up the process.”
CHD covers the cities of Emporia, Hopewell and Petersburg and the counties of Dinwiddie, Greensville, Prince George, Surry and Sussex.
If you are a resident in those counties, here are some ways to be added to the pre-register:
Option 1: Visit the Crater Health District website, then click Crater Vaccination Waitlist or click here to fill out the information.
“After completion, individuals will receive follow up communication to register for an appointment as soon as additional slots become available. Family members are encouraged to assist those with limited or no computer resources. This form will be the fastest way to get an appointment, but the timeline for an appointment is to be determined (TBD),” a release said.
Option 2: For residents with limited or no technical computer or internet access, you can call the Crater Health District COVID-19 Customer Care Center at (804)-862-8989. The hours are Monday-Friday 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
“If you have recently called the call center or emailed your information to inquire about or schedule for the COVID-19 vaccination, you will be contacted to register as time slots open for appointments,” CHD said.
The health district wants to make it clear that those options DO NOT reserve a vaccine or create an appointment. The options are meant to gather information and when the vaccine is available, the Virginia Department of Health will contact you to schedule an appointment.
The CDH said it may take days or weeks to receive a return call, and weeks or months before the vaccine and an appointment are available
“ONCE YOU ARE PRE-REGISTERED, PLEASE DO NOT CALL OR EMAIL TO CHECK YOUR STATUS. You will be contacted as soon as possible to schedule an appointment. Please do not pre-register multiple times or leave multiple messages. Doing so will only cause delays or prevent others from getting a vaccine,” CDH said.
Additional Information on the vaccine can be found, here.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.