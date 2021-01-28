Atlantic 10 announces relocation of men’s basketball tournament to VCU, Richmond

First-round action on March 10 will be held at the Robins Center on the Spiders’ campus. Second-round and quarterfinal games will be split between Richmond and VCU’s Siegel Center. The semifinals and finals, which will tip-off on March 13 and 14, respectively, will be on the Spiders’ home court. The location of each second round and quarterfinal will be announced after seeding is determined.