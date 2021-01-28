Atlantic 10 announces relocation of men’s basketball tournament to VCU, Richmond

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WWBT) - The Atlantic 10 announced on Thursday that the men’s basketball tournament will be held at VCU and Richmond from March 10-14. Sources confirmed the arrangement for NBC12 on Wednesday evening, with the league making it official on Thursday.
First-round action on March 10 will be held at the Robins Center on the Spiders’ campus. Second-round and quarterfinal games will be split between Richmond and VCU’s Siegel Center. The semifinals and finals, which will tip-off on March 13 and 14, respectively, will be on the Spiders’ home court. The location of each second round and quarterfinal will be announced after seeding is determined.
The conference announced on Jan. 14 that it would be moving the tournament from its originally scheduled location at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, citing the ongoing pandemic environment.
This will mark the first time since 2004 that the full tournament will be held on campus. Dayton served as the host that year. Brooklyn has been the usual home for the event since the 2013 event, with one-year stops in Pittsburgh and Washington, DC in 2017 and 2018.
