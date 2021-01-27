Wednesday Forecast: Mainly Cloudy with a shot of light snow likely overnight

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - After a dry day on Wednesday, we track potential for a little snow tonight into Thursday morning, and another wintry system possible early next week.
WEDNESDAY: Low clouds hang tough most of the day. Still the best weather day of the week to be outdoors. Lows mid 30s, high mid to upper 40s.
Snow Likely midnight Wednesday night and COULD continue through shortly after sunrise Thursday. Some light accumulations likely with a dusting to around an inch in places that get snow. Snow is more likely south of Richmond/south of I-64 where up to 2″ will be possible across southern Virginia
THURSDAY: First Alert Weather Day for the morning. Icy spots possible. Quick exit of any early morning snow showers. Then skies clear quickly Morning low in the upper 20s. Highs in the upper 30s. A windy and cold day. (Early AM Precip Chance 40%).
FRIDAY: Sunny and cold. Lows low 20s, highs in the upper 30s
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low to mid 20s, highs in the upper 30s.
First Alert: Another storm system with a snow or a wintry mix possible early next week.
SUNDAY: Snow to rain scenario. Significant accumulations of snow are possible. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the upper 30s. (Precip. Chance 60%).
MONDAY: A wintry mix with snow possible. Lows mid 30s, highs in the upper 30s. (Precip Chance: 60%)
TUESDAY: Cloudy. A wintry mix or snow may linger. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the upper 30s. (Precip Chance: 30%)
