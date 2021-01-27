News to Know for Jan. 27: Cloudy, light chance of snow; Vaccine, learning concerns in Chesterfield; U.S. to buy more vaccines

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Take a look at some of our top headlines before you head out the door.
Low clouds hang tough most of the day. Still the best weather day of the week to be outdoors. Lows mid 30s, high mid to upper 40s.
Snow Likely midnight Wednesday night and COULD continue through shortly after sunrise Thursday.
Some people attempting to get a vaccine in Chesterfield Tuesday were turned away.
The state health department is now responding and adding insight on why the event ended up being shut down early.
There were 750 vaccines available for people at the fairgrounds Tuesday, but not all of them were distributed because the event wrapped up early due to so many people coming unauthorized. Fortunately, the state is planning more vaccination events in Chesterfield this week.
Chesterfield County’s Board of Supervisors sent a scathing letter to Virginia Governor Ralph Northam over a slow rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Governor Ralph Northam is expected to give an update on the supply and vaccine rollout in the commonwealth Wednesday.
He is expected to hold a news conference at 2 p.m.
VCU Medical Center is one of the first labs in the state to be equipped to test for the new, highly contagious COVID-19 variant which was first detected in the United Kingdom.
The Virginia Department of Health confirmed the first case of the variant in the state on Jan. 25.
The test is the same that health officials have been using throughout the pandemic, which generates a unique pattern of results that may indicate that a person has the UK strain.
Chesterfield County Public Schools is preparing to send its elementary school students back to the classroom Monday, Feb. 1, despite pushback from teachers who believe the county should still remain virtual until teachers can get vaccinated.
Superintendent Mervin Daugherty says the county will continue to push forward with plans to return to face-to-face learning because that decision was made before vaccinations were a possibility.
Daugherty says he hopes to have more news to share with teachers on vaccines Wednesday.
Fulfilling a campaign promise, President Joe Biden plans to reopen the HealthCare.gov insurance markets for a special sign-up opportunity geared to people needing coverage in the coronavirus pandemic.
Biden is expected to sign an executive order Thursday, said two people familiar with the plan, whose details were still being finalized.
They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the pending order ahead of a formal announcement.
The Richmond City Health District announced a van will be driving to impacted communities within Richmond.
Val the Vaccine Van will be traveling to neighborhoods in the city and administering vaccines on site.
