First Alert Weather Day: Snow likely on Sunday

A storm system will likely bring snow changing over to rain late this weekend into next week

By Nick Russo and Andrew Freiden | January 27, 2021 at 3:41 PM EST - Updated January 29 at 9:37 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Another storm system likely brings a shot for snow on Sunday, and that’s why Sunday is a First Alert Weather Day as Accumulating snow is becoming more likely on Sunday. Snow could fall for most of the day on Sunday before changing over to a wintry mix or rain Sunday afternoon or evening.

Snow is likely on Sunday
The heaviest snowfall amounts will likely be found north and west of Richmond. Here’s our first snow map:

Our First snow map for Sunday's snowstorm in Central VA
This storm could get sloppy, with rain or ice on top of snow. Then Sunday night and Monday, depending on how strong a nor’easter gets, which could have big impacts up the east coast Sunday into Monday.

