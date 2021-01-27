First Alert Weather Day: Snow likely on Sunday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Another storm system likely brings a shot for snow on Sunday, and that’s why Sunday is a First Alert Weather Day as Accumulating snow is becoming more likely on Sunday. Snow could fall for most of the day on Sunday before changing over to a wintry mix or rain Sunday afternoon or evening.
The heaviest snowfall amounts will likely be found north and west of Richmond. Here’s our first snow map:
This storm could get sloppy, with rain or ice on top of snow. Then Sunday night and Monday, depending on how strong a nor’easter gets, which could have big impacts up the east coast Sunday into Monday.
