Chesterfield superintendent addresses face-to-face learning concerns

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County Public Schools is preparing to send its elementary school students back to the classroom Monday, Feb. 1, despite pushback from teachers who believe the county should still remain virtual until teachers can get vaccinated.
Superintendent Mervin Daugherty says the county will continue to push forward with plans to return to face-to-face learning because that decision was made before vaccinations were a possibility.
“I think we have very safe schools. We have done a lot in our schools for mitigations standards with everything that they need. And when we came back to the hybrid model, we had a lot of success - especially at the elementary level with our students coming in and having very few COVID-19 cases,” Daugherty said.
He adds that according to data found on the county’s project restart webpage, more than half of elementary students across the county will be returning face-to-face.
“We got about 53% of students who want to come back to schools and that’s why we have options - you can either go back to school or we can go virtual,” Daugherty said.
Daugherty says he hopes to have more news to share with teachers on vaccines Wednesday.
“We’re still waiting for some information that’s going to vital for us from the Virginia Department of Health. I think the opportunity to try to work with the department of health is extremely important right now,” Daugherty said. “They’re under pressure, everybody is under pressure right now, and I think the more we can work together right now the better we are.”
