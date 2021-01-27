Burton’s career-high helps Spiders back to win column

PHILADELPHIA, PA (WWBT) - Tyler Burton scored a career-high 25 points to pace Richmond to a 79-56 win over St. Joseph’s in Philadelphia on Tuesday night. It marks the Spiders’ largest margin of victory so far this season.
With the Hawks leading 13-12, Richmond exploded for a 16-2 run to move in front. The Spiders would knock down eight three-pointers in the first half and hold a 40-31 advantage at halftime.
Chris Mooney’s club wasted little time in the second half, opening up on a 10-5 run and leading by double-digits the rest of the way. The victory improves Richmond’s record to 10-4, 4-2 in Atlantic 10 play.
The Spiders picked their schedule back up this past Saturday after an eight day coronavirus pause with an upset loss to La Salle, which weighed on their minds coming into Tuesday night’s contest.
“It’s hard to hear criticism and it’s hard to hear it when it’s sharp, but I thought the guys really did a good job of that and understood we needed to play better,” said Mooney. “We practiced very well and played a good game tonight.”
“We were obviously really upset with how we played last game,” added Matt Grace, who scored a career-high 10 points in Tuesday’s win. “We were thinking about it ever since the game ended and have been practicing hard and just couldn’t wait to get to the next game and redeem ourselves.”
Burton knocked down 10 of his 13 shot attempts to pace Richmond, which shot 51 percent from the floor tonight. Blake Francis added 18 points, while Nathan Cayo chipped in 11 points. Jacob Gilyard dished out seven assists.
The Spiders forced 18 St. Joseph’s turnovers, scoring 22 points off of those giveaways. They assisted on 23 of their 31 field goals.
Now Richmond shifts its focus to Saint Louis, which visits the Robins Center on Friday in a meeting of the top two teams in the Atlantic 10 preseason poll. The Billikens will come in ranked 22nd in the country, though fell to Dayton on Tuesday night in their first game since December 23.
Tip-off on Friday is set for 6:30 PM.
