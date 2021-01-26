VUU’s Taylor joins College Football Playoff Selection Committee

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia Union Vice President of Intercollegiate Athletics Joe Taylor is one of five new members of the College Football Playoff Selection Committee. He’ll begin his three-year term with the organization this spring.
Taylor has spent 41 years in coaching, 30 of those as a head coach. After one year at Howard, he took over as the head coach at Virginia Union from 1984-1991. Stops at Hampton and Florida A&M followed before he returned to VUU as Director of Athletics in 2013. His 233 wins rank third on the all-time list for HBCU career victories.
“Just an honor to be able to give back to a profession that I think is the best profession in America and that’s coaching,” said Taylor. “This is another opportunity to just give back.”
Taylor said that he’s honored to bring a coach’s perspective to the committee. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2019 and the Black College Football Hall of Fame in 2020.
His appointment to the committee also puts Virginia Union in the national spotlight. The institution will be listed next to Taylor’s name in all of his committee business.
“I just think it’s just going to elevate our platform and it’s a way of giving back to a university that’s given me so much.”
