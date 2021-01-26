VSU accounting students offering free tax assistance to local residents

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State University Accounting majors are working in cooperation with the IRS to provide income tax preparation and filing assistance for 2020 tax returns to individual or joint filers in the Tri-Cities area with income below $58,000.
The students’ participation is among the requirements of the federal income tax course.
The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) site will accept tax information in 102 Singleton Hall, on the campus of Virginia State University and is being staffed three days a week, beginning on Feb. 16.
The days and times are Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and Wednesdays from 12 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. through April 8.
The service will not be available on March 2 and March 24 due to no classes at the University.
Those who want their tax returns filed should bring with them all essential records – W2 forms, SSA – 1099, if appropriate, etc.
Due to COVID-19, tax information and valid identification will be dropped-off and taxes will be picked-up after completion.
A VITA worker will call those utilizing the VITA services to review the tax return.
Once return is picked up and approved by the taxpayer, the return will be filed electronically. IRS E-File for individuals is the easy alternative to filing paper returns.
