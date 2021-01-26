VCU’s game with UMass postponed

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Wednesday’s scheduled game between VCU and Massachusetts has been postponed due to contact tracing and out of an abundance of caution, per a release.
The COVID-19 issues are within UMass’s program. An athletic department spokesperson with the Rams said that VCU is not pausing team activities and that Saturday’s game with La Salle is still on as scheduled.
The Atlantic 10 will work with both schools to rescheduled the contest for a later date.
This is the third A-10 game that VCU has seen postponed this season. It’s January 2 match-up with Davidson was called off due to what Mike Rhoades called a “false alarm” and will be made up on February 10. The Rams’ January 16 showdown with cross-town rival Richmond was also rescheduled for February 17, after the Spiders’ program went on pause.
A hot topic lately has been coronavirus and conference tournaments. Some coaches are discussing opting out of their league tournaments to avoid any positive tests heading into the NCAA Tournament. Don’t count Rhoades among these coaches.
“I’m all for it,” Rhoades said of conference tournaments on Tuesday, “as long as it’s safe and healthy for our players and our staffs and everybody involved.”
“If our conference does things like our administration is doing for us here, then I’ll feel great about it.”
Rhoades pointed out that his players are sacrificing quite a bit to make sure the season happens and he wants to reward them with as many games as possible.
“That morning when we had to tell them they couldn’t play Davidson here, they were heartbroken,” the head coach recalled. “If our guys can play, let’s play, because I know if we had to vote as a team it would probably be unanimous- they want to ball.”
Rhoades adds that he wants his team to get to 27 regular season games and he’ll push for that if it can be done safely. A few more games in a conference tournament would be welcomed as well.
VCU and La Salle tip off at 1:00 PM on Saturday at the Siegel Center.
