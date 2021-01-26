VCU Medical Center lab testing for new UK COVID-19 variant

“We essentially run three tests within the COVID-19 test in order to detect three different genes of SARS-COV-2 – the virus that causes COVID-19. One of these genes shows us the “spike” protein in the virus. In the U.K. strain, this gene is mutated and creates a “signature” on our test results. Essentially, that signature tells us that a patient may have the new COVID-19 variant,” Christopher Doern, Ph.D., director of microbiology at VCU Health, said.